Inmate punches correctional officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary

A correctional officer had to make a trip to the hospital Friday morning after an inmate punched the officer.

Iowa's Department of Corrections says it happened around 7:25 a.m. at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

They say the inmate was in an area they should not have been in, and the officer told the inmate several times to get out. After refusing, the officer approached the inmate, and the inmate punched the officer in the face.

Other penitentiary staff quickly came in and helped restrain the inmate.

Another staff member took the officer to the hospital. Doctors treated and released the officer, who returned to work.