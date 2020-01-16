Inmate gets 6 months for escaping custody at reentry center

An inmate who fled a Waterloo residential reentry center as he neared the end of his prison time was sentenced Thursday in Cedar Rapids to six more months in prison.

Franklin Foster had pleaded guilty in October to escaping from custody. He was given 71 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2014 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say he left the reentry center last June after being told he was going to be punished for violating rules. He was arrested eight days later.