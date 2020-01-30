Inmate attacks officers at medical and classification center in Coralville

A Johnson County inmate is accused of breaking out of a cell and assaulting corrections staff.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center Correctional Facility on Coral Ridge Avenue in Coralville.

Davante Green, 23, broke out of his cell and assaulted correctional officers as they tried to detain him, according to charging documents. He punched the officers in the face, causing minor injuries to their heads and faces.

Green has been charged with assault.