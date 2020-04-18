Inmate at Iowa Medical and Classification Center tests positive for COVID-19

The first inmate in the state's prison system has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to state officials.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said on Saturday, April 18, 2020, that an adult inmate, aged 18 to 40, tested positive for COVID-19. They were a new admission to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center on Thursday, April 16.

The center has been keeping new admissions in quarantine for 14 days of observation, officials said. The inmate began to show symptoms of the illness, and their test returned positive. The person is now in isolation while the staff conducts contact tracing.

The inmate is in stable condition.

Department of Corrections officials have taken steps to help limit the spread of the virus, including using personal protective equipment and prohibiting visitors and volunteers from entering facilities.