Authorities in Dubuque County are investigating what events led up to an inmate's death Sunday night.

Deputies say the inmate was recently admitted to the Dubuque County Jail. The person was found unresponsive around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

First responders quickly arrived on scene and started CPR. The inmate was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials say the body will be sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.