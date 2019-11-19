Ingredients for fog development

With recent snowmelt and rainfall, we’re bound to start talking about fog some more. There are two types of fog we deal with.

The first is radiation fog. This type of fog is the most common and forms on clear and calm nights, usually after a rain or very wet snow event has occurred. The “radiation” part of the name is because the heat from the day radiates back out to space when the night sky is clear.

Advection fog is the other type, which is formed by moist air flowing over the cold ground. This is most common in the heart of winter when the snowpack tends to be well-established.