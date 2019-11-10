Ingredients coming together for snow accumulation overnight

Today is the day of big changes across the TV9 viewing area, including some changes to the forecast. We are still expecting the arrival of a very cold airmass to being today, but it appears increasingly likely that ingredients for accumulating snow will now accompany this transition. Most of eastern Iowa will see some snow, with 2 to 4 inches possible in a band between US Highway 20 and US Highway 34, which runs from Ottumwa to Mount Pleasant. Surrounding that area, a trace to 2 inches is possible. Winds will be strong and the snow somewhat fluffy, so blowing and drifting will be a concern during the day on Monday. Snow begins late this evening, likely after 7 pm, and lasts as late as Noon on Monday in the south. After that, record cold remains possible during the early week, with gradual warming.