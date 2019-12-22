Influx of moist air led to Sunday morning's frosty roads

Residents of eastern Iowa woke up this weekend to a phenomenon that happens here occasionally, but perhaps not often to the extent that we saw on Sunday: road frost.

Image from the CityCam in Vinton showing frost covering the ground and area roadways on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 (KCRG)

What looked like salt or snow-covered roads were actually just encrusted with a fairly thick layer of frost. This develops when road temperatures are below freezing, and somewhat milder and more moisture-laden air flows above the pavement surface. The air that comes in contact with the cold road, cools down, which causes water to condense onto the pavement. There, it freezes.

The air that last night's southerly wind was bringing in was definitely moist. Dew points increased between 5 to 12 degrees by Sunday morning, compared to Saturday morning.

Road frost can definitely make roads fairly slick, especially if rarely traveled or left untreated. Sunday’s was pretty noticeable, so hopefully, people treated it with caution. But, when it is more subtle and less easy to spot, it can be especially dangerous. Two people were killed in a November crash this year blamed on a frosty bridge.