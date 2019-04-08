Infections spread through sexual activity on the rise in Iowa

Infections that spread through sexual activity are on the rise in Iowa according to new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

In 2018, there were 4,800 documented cases of Gonorrhea and more than 14,000 of Chlamydia in Iowa.

When it comes to Gonorrhea reported cases are up 30% from 2017. For Chlamydia, it is up 5%.

Clinical Services Branch Supervisor Heather Meador with the Linn County Public Health Department is watching closely new numbers that show more cases of people in their region contracting certain sexually transmitted diseases.

"This is a cause for concern for individuals that are having sexual activity," said Meador.

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows sexually transmitted disease cases have been climbing in Linn County for years.

In 2011, between Gonorrhea and Chlamydia alone, there were 1,358 confirmed cases. Fast forward to 2018, that number, Meador says, has jumped to around 1,950, a spike of more than 43%.

Meador said it is not clear why Linn County's numbers are on the rise.

"It could be multi-factorial. One it could be an increase in testing. We know more and more people are getting tested," said Meador. "The other thing that it could be is maybe an increase in transmission. So it could be that there is more sexual activity that is occurring."

If you think the increasing rate in sexually transmitted disease cases which Linn County is experiencing is isolated, think again.

In Black Hawk County records show since 2011, Gonorrhea and Chlamydia cases are up 21%.

Through 2017, Johnson County cases of the sex diseases in question are up 36%.

In Dubuque County, however, it is a different story. Through 2017, their numbers have actually gone down 25%.

The good news, Meador thinks it is possible to reverse the trend in places that have seen their Gonorrhea and Chlamydia cases rise. One important step, however, is making sure those who are at risk of getting a sex disease seek out testing.

"We want people to limit the numbers of sexual partners that they have. We want them to practice those safer sex programs such as using condoms with sexual activity," said Meador.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control shows between 2013 and 2017 Gonorrhea cases increased 67% nationwide. For Chlamydia that number comes out to 22% increase.

Health officials advise regular sexually transmitted disease testing for those who are sexually active.