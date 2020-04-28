`Infecting our dreams': Pandemic sabotages sleep worldwide

Big worries and fears often invade our dreams, and the pandemic currently sweeping the planet is no exception.

The new coronavirus and the surreal ways it has upended daily life everywhere have become front and center in the dreams of everyone from college professors in Pakistan to elementary school librarians in the American Midwest.

Experts say such widespread collective dreaming - and our ability to share it in real time - is a unique moment in human history. The dreams are also exposing what is bothering us the most about the pandemic.