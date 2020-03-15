Indian Creek Nature Center closes facilities, postpones Maple Syrup Festival

A major eastern Iowa nature conservancy has closed its facilities until further notice, along with canceling or postponing its scheduled events, according to officials.

The Indian Creek Nature Center will largely shut down on-site operations starting on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in an effort to reduce the potential spread of the novel coronavirus. The center's buildings, including Amazing Space, Penningroth Barn, and Etzel Sugar Grove Farm will be closed and all programs are canceled or postponed.

The center's biggest event of the year, the Maple Syrup Festival, has been postponed. It was scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22. A new date has not been chosen, but tickets purchased to the original event will be valid when it is rescheduled.

"At the Nature Center, we firmly believe in the importance of getting outside and experiencing the benefits that nature provides, but also value the wellbeing of our community, which is why we’ve made the hard decision to close for the time being," the center said, in a statement posted to its website. "Above all, we want to keep our community healthy and safe and are doing our part to prevent the potential spread of the virus."

Staff for the center will be working offsite during the closures.

More information can be found on the center's website.