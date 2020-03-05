Independent learning class lets students teach themselves, with some teacher guidance

While most students sing their school fight song, two sophomores at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth are signing it. It's all part of a new class there, where the students decide what they want to learn.

This is the first year the class 'Independent Learning' has been offered at Western Dubuque. It's open to anyone, to learn anything they want.

Students this year are learning everything from Korean to building websites, to American Sign Language. Sophomore students Danielle Ploessl and Claire Neumann are the two who chose to learn ASL.

“It was difficult at times, but it got better after we learned the alphabet,” Ploessl said. “We would watch a lot of YouTube videos, otherwise there's an ASL dictionary online where we just typed in a word and it would show you the sign for it.”

Instructional Coach Ken Kurt leads the class.

“If you want to give kids the opportunity to do great things, you have to give them the space to do great things and allow them to follow their passions,” Kurt said.

He says it flips the traditional learning model around and teaches students how to teach themselves.

“I just thought it was easier for me to learn because it was something that I wanted to,” Ploessl said.

Students enrolled work with Kurt to develop a timeline with weekly goals.

“We set up a chart calendar thing and by every week we would have to have the colors, time, and clothes learned, or whatever, and then once we learned it, we would show Mr. Kurt,” Neumann said.

Kurt says one of the most important skills the class teaches is communication.

“No matter what profession you go into, you need to be able to communicate with other people, and another thing I think is just being able to independently problem-solve,” he said.

Ten students are enrolled in the class. It's a smaller group since everyone's education plan is so personalized.

