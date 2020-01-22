Independence man found guilty of arson, attempted murder

A man who was accused of attempting to kill his wife and her uncle by setting a house on fire has been convicted by a jury.

Shane Allen Heins, 45, of Independence (Courtesy: Buchanan County Jail)

Shane Allen Heins, 45, of Independence, was found guilty of first-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder.

Investigators say Heins set the fire on March 2, 2019, in Independence in an effort to kill his wife, Christina Heins, and her uncle, Nick Necker. Both were taken for treatment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The incident involved a verbal disagreement that escalated to breaking items and eventually setting multiple fires throughout the home. Christina Heins was able to escape through a window, and Necker required rescue from law enforcement.

Heins is facing up to 75 years in prison on the three counts. He will be sentenced at a later date.