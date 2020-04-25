Independence elementary school vandalized, one charged

One person is in custody after allegedly entering an elementary school and causing damage, according to law enforcement officials.

Autumn Christine Meiborg, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and trespassing.

At around 8:35 p.m. on Friday, April 24, the Independence Police Department received a report of an open door and damage at Independence West Elementary School, located at 1301 First Street W. Police arrived and found nobody inside the building, but observed damage they described as extensive.

Surveillance recordings from inside the school showed a single person causing the damage inside the building and identified the suspect as Meiborg. Around three hours later, officials arrested her at a home on 6th Avenue SW.

Meiborg is being held at the Buchanan County Jail on $30,000 bond.