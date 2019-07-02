Independence drawing political candidates for Independence Day parade

Independence always has a big celebration for the 4th of July, but this year's is bringing some extra attention with the addition of two candidates for the Democratic nomination for president.

(Rebecca Phelps/KCRG)

Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Beto O' Rourke will be walking in the Independence Day parade.

The city says it isn't adding any extra security, but they are expecting a jump in attendance because of the political presence.

The Independence Day Parade starts at 9:00 a.m on July 4. The candidates will also attend other 4th of July celebrations in Independence and Marshalltown.