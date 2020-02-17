Independence Fire Department to hold annual soup supper fundraiser Tuesday

Public safety funding typically makes up a large portion of city budgets, but for some small cities and towns, it’s still not enough to cover all expenses.

The Independence Fire Department purchased this truck, pictured Feb. 17, 2020, primarily through donations and grant money. (Mary Green/KCRG)

The Independence Fire Department spent the last 10 years collecting enough money to purchase a new truck, known as a grass rig, which is primarily used for putting out grass fires. The department’s chief estimates around 70% of the money for that truck came from donations and grants, not from taxpayer dollars.

On Tuesday, the Independence Fire Department will have that truck on display at its Soup Supper, one of its main annual fundraisers.

Assistant Fire Chief Blake Hayward said they typically raise around $1,500 each year at the supper, and this year, they’re hoping to replace some of the nozzles on their fire engine and purchase new hand tools, which firefighters use on almost every call, according to Hayward.

He said they try to stretch taxpayer dollars as far as possible on tight budgets.

“Our fundraisers, we use to supplement our budget,” Hayward said. “So some of the things that we kind of want to add to that we might not be able to with budgeted money from the city, the fundraisers allow us to acquire those tools throughout the year.”

The supper, featuring chili, soup, desserts and more, will take place at the Independence Fire Department at 113 4th Avenue SE from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Firefighters will be accepting free-will donations.