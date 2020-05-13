Increasing clouds with rain by evening

Plan on a breezy day with increasing clouds and eventually a chance of rain. The rain timing continues to look like the very late afternoon hours at the earliest, with the best chance coming tonight. Rainfall totals in some locations may exceed one inch, though recent dry conditions will allow the ground to take this in without much of an issue.

Tomorrow, plan on a batch of showers and storms to exit the area early with the potential for a few more later in the day.

For this first time this month, you may actually notice the humidity with dew points in the 60s!

Friday continues to look dry and quiet as does Friday night.

As we go into Saturday, watch for a few more scattered showers and storms.

Sunday will likely stay dry and quiet, though this may be a day where we sit in the mid-upper 60s for highs.

If you are a fan of warmth, your patience will be rewarded by the middle of next week as highs hit the 80s!

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.