Increasing clouds with a slight rain chance

Temperatures today will be very similar to yesterday as highs go well into the 70s. The difference will be a lighter wind and a slow increase in clouds.

We are watching some light rain push out of eastern Nebraska this morning which has been showing a weakening trend as in encounters dry air. However, it may persist enough that portions of northern Iowa may deal with a brief shower today. We'll have a better chance of rain for the entire area tonight into Wednesday. Amounts continue to look light (a half inch or less) and scattered.

Temperatures will likely be held down to the 60s tomorrow with well below normal temperatures in the 40s likely for Thursday morning. This may threaten record lows over portions of the area.

Looking ahead, we are mainly dry the rest of the week with highs rebounding back to the 70s. Our next chance of rain is still out there for Saturday.