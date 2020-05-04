Increasing clouds today, showers and cooler air arrive tonight

Overall, today's weather looks alright. Plan on a steady increase in clouds with much of the scattered showers holding off until the evening. Highs will generally be in the lower 60s. Look for scattered showers to move in tonight and last on and off through tomorrow. Rain amounts will probably stay under a half-inch for most.

One of the biggest things to take note of tomorrow will be the cool air as highs struggle tremendously in the cloudy and showery airmass. It's entirely possible that some spots will barely make 50 degrees, especially northeast!

Looking ahead, it'll be a little warmer for both Wednesday and Thursday before another strong cold front hits us going into Mother's Day weekend.

If you are a gardener or greenhouse owner, pay attention as the risk of frost is high during this time period!

