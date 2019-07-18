Increase in traffic incidents on busy Iowa highway

A busy stretch of road is becoming more dangerous for drivers.

It's a section of Highway 151 just west of Cedar Rapids.

In the last 60 days, Linn County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to 13 serious crashes.

“I don't know if it's just a fluke, or if it's something that's pretty steady, but we have seen a lot of accidents on that stretch of road,” said Major Chad Colston at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The Iowa DOT says it works with the city of Cedar Rapids and law enforcement agencies to keep drivers safe.

“We do keep an eye on the highways, and when we see an uptick we like to know why,” said Cathy Cutler, Iowa DOT Transportation Planner.

This week, two people were hurt in separate crashes when drivers were pulling onto or getting off the highway.

“Anytime there's traffic and people trying to cross over the roads when a highway is designed like that, trying to get out amongst traffic it's just dangerous,” said Colston.

Some big changes have happened in the last several years that means more people are on Highway 151.

“Fairfax has grown, we're seeing a lot of people commute to work in Cedar Rapids, so we just need to keep an eye out for those things that are happening on the highway,” said Cutler.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies told TV-9 they are the busiest during the morning and evenings when people are going to work and coming home.

The Iowa D-O-T is working on widening lanes on Highway 151, but also waiting to see if the traffic will spread out on its own by using other routes like the Highway 100 extension that opened up last year.

“If we can get people to use the new highway to pop around and go up to the northeast side, it's a really nice drive and a pretty quick drive since there's no stoplights on it,” Cutler said.

The DOT is also working with the city to install warning lights, which alert drivers when traffic is stopped or slowed near stoplights.

Look for those this summer between Cedar Rapids and Fairfax.

