Increase in community donations means bigger fireworks show

An eastern Iowa town's fireworks show is twice as big this year.

The fireworks in Monona are completely funded by donations and put on by volunteer firefighters.

After a few years of dropping funding, donations exploded this year from an appeal by the Monona Volunteer Department.

Firefighter Andrew Meyer says the costs of putting on the show -- from insurance to the fireworks themselves, have gone up.

Last year the firefighters had a budget of $12,000. This year, the community donated more than $20,000, which means spectators can expect a bigger show.

“This year we have a lot more, and we have a lot bigger shells than we've ever had,” Meyer said.

The Monona fireworks are planned for dusk on Thursday, July 4. If the rain stops that from happening, they'll do it Sunday instead.

