Increase in clouds

I am sure we loved the sunshine on Thursday. Clouds will be building into the state tomorrow morning. As a weak system moves east there will be a possibility of a couple of flurries but that’s it. We have some very dry air in place which helps keep the light snow to the west. Saturday looks chilly but quiet with a partly cloudy sky. A chance for rain/snow moves toward the state on Sunday. It appears, at this point, we will see the accumulating snows stay in Minnesota for the most part. Have a great night.