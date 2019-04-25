In tri-annual drill, Dubuque airport staff, first responders prepare for disaster

The Dubuque Regional Airport hosted a drill on Thursday to practice responding to a disaster.

The Dubuque Regional Airport hosts a disaster drill on Thursday, April 25. The coach bus is acting like an airplane that went off a runway during landing. (Charlie Grant, KCRG-TV9)

Many Dubuque County agencies participated, including Epworth, Key West, City of Dubuque and even Paramount Ambulance.

All of the first responders were staged at the Key West Fire Department. When the drill began at the airport, ambulances began leaving one by one.

They were all responding to the same situation. The airport staff staged a coach bus to act as an airplane that had gone off the runway during landing.

Airport manager Robert Grierson said they chose that scenario because it's happened elsewhere.

He said, "this sort of event occurred multiple times at other airports this past winter, and that’s what we looked at and said it’s been a long time since we’ve looked at this, so let’s address it."

People can get hurt easily when a plane goes off the runway, according to Grierson.

"You’re traveling at about 50 miles per hour at that point and you’re coming to a complete stop. So aircraft is damaged, could have a post-crash fire, you have a lot of individuals who would be injured," he explained.

University of Dubuque students played the role of injured passengers. Andy Ney, a paramedic with Paramount, was one of many to respond.

He knew his role going into the drill. "We’re going to triage patients from the incident and then start transporting," he said in the ambulance on the way to the scene.

Ney appreciated the opportunity to be involved in the drill. He said it's a good chance to practice communication between agencies.

"We learn to see if communication is handled well by all agencies. Because there’s a lot of inoperability with all the career services, the volunteer services," Ney explained.

Grierson believes it went well. "Everybody jumped in on this one and I think we had a great response," he said.

At the end of the drill, everyone involved came together to go through what went well and improvements that could be made.