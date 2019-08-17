The town of Vinton is celebrating its 150th anniversary of being founded this weekend.

In the Vinton 150th celebration, the VFD manually pulled the 1873 water pumper for the last time

Celebrations will be happening all week long.

On Saturday one of the oldest pieces of city equipment was manually pulled through the town parade for the last time.

The Vinton Fire Department Fire Chief Charlie Garwood said crews will no longer hand pull the department’s 1873 water pumper on the three-mile parade route. Chief Garwood said the pumper is in good condition for being nearly 150 years old, but in an effort to try and preserve it, they will pull it on a trailer.

Chief Garwood said this piece of equipment would be manually pulled out to fires and crews would hand pump water on to the flames.

Garwood said it wasn’t an easy decision, but it is important to keep the pumper in front of the public.

“We want people to be able to enjoy it as much as we do,” said Chief Garwood. “It is also a reminder of all of the firefighters in this department past and present.”

The pumper does hold a state record for shooting water over 260 ft.

