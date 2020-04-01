In response to novel coronavirus, college senior designs map to help food insecure families

As businesses close or make cuts to staff across the state, more Iowans have filed for unemployment, in turn causing area food pantries to see an increase in the number of people needing their help.

A delivery truck is unloaded at the Coralville Community Food Pantry on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

A student at the University of Iowa wanted to help those in need find where to get that help even easier.

With so many people dealing with uncertainty due to the novel coronavirus, food pantries have been working to meet the demand. For John Boller, the executive director of the Coralville Community Food Pantry, any delivery they can get to keep the shelves stocked is a step in the right direction.

"We've already seen an uptick of people, especially first-time folks who have never visited us or had to rely on our services before," Boller said.

To keep their shelves full, it has taken a lot of work; considering about 90% of their volunteers have been barred from coming in to help, they are looking for assistance from anyone that can offer it.

"We have all hands on deck right now, but we are committed and determined to stay open for as long as this crisis continues," Boller said.

Boller said he and his staff are still constantly working to try and reach even more people. For one student at the University of Iowa, however, he took matters into his own hands, in hopes it would reach other people's hands as quickly as possible with the growing concern around the coronavirus.

"I figured it was a good thing to do while I was at home and hanging out," Russell Martin, a senior studying biomedical engineering, said.

Martin said one of his most recent projects involved a different form of engineering: creating a map through Google's software that shows all 24 places in Johnson County people who are food insecure can get the nutrition they need. Martin created the map himself, and then asked the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties to help get the word out.

"I think it's really important to make parents and families and community members aware that there are these resources out in our community to help give students especially, these food resources and meals," Martin said.

When Boller heard about what Martin had done, he described it in one word: "amazing."

"To have someone not connected to say 'hey, what if we did this?' That's always welcome and I really appreciate it," Boller said.

Martin said the decision to do what he could to help was easy.

"If it helps one person, great," Martin said. "Then I've helped one less person be hungry. And if it helps more than that, even better."

Martin admits the real credit should go back to those that help feed people in need, since he was just serving as a way to help people get connected.

"They're the ones that are doing the groundwork and the legwork in this kind of situation," Martin said. "I'm just helping get the word out there [for] the amazing work that they're actually doing."

To view the map Martin created of food services available, click here.