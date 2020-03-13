In response to Novel Coronavirus, Riverside Casino taking additional steps to clean, sanitize

Area casinos say with the threat of the Novel Coronavirus, they are still trying to provide peace of mind for people coming in to place bets.

Staff with Riverside Casino and Golf Resort say they are doing their best to keep up cleaning around the casino while making sure bettors are sanitizing their hands.

But leaders with the casino say with the suspension and cancellation of sporting events, it could impact how they do business, too.

Dan Franz, the General Manager for Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, said they are ensuring they have the tools and plans in place to combat the spread of the virus in their facility- including facility staff cleaning machines and common areas consistently.

"We've stepped that up," Franz said. "We've committed to our customers to make sure that we do more of it, just because we need to. We've placed additional hand sanitizers throughout the facility."

At the casino, the staff knows people coming in can touch a lot, ranging from chips at the blackjack table to buttons on a slot machine. But that includes things like food and utensils at its restaurants- but Franz said because of their clientele and the business they are in, they are better prepared for these situations.

"Our clientele tends to skew a little bit older, and so we need to be prepared on a regular basis for things like influenza, prevent the spread," Franz said.

Franz said certain features should help people feel safe, like an air replacement system, originally put in to help remove cigarette smoke. The system replaces air in the casino with air from outside the casino twelve times per hour. Franz said that the level of displacing and replacing air is higher than in some area nursing homes and hospitals.

"We didn't put it in place necessarily for this type of scenario, but it doesn't hurt," Franz said.

But Franz knows threats of the virus will hit the casino in another way: sports betting, considering many major professional and collegiate sports are either suspended or cancelled entirely.

"Will we take a hit from a financial standpoint in terms of being able to take bets and the book being able to make any revenue off of those bets? Certainly," Franz said. "But we're also fortunate to live in a world of a casino/resort environment, that we have a lot more to offer our guests."

The casino was anticipating action on the college basketball tournament. Now that, along with their event celebrating the tourney, "Riverside Ruckus," is cancelled.

"That is one of the largest sporting, betting events that there is," Franz said. "And having never been through it before, so much anticipation."

But with a potential health risk looming, Franz said their priority now is focused on the customers that are still coming in.

"We have the customer in mind, and we have our employees in mind as well," Franz said. "To make sure that we're providing an environment that's safe and clean and secure for our guests."