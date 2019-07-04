In Iowa, Harris calls Trump a predator

During a campaign event in West Des Moines, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris told the crowd, "we have a predator living in the White House."

Harris was referencing recent allegations from a writer that President Donald Trump had sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store in the 1980s. Several other women have accused the President of sexual assault before he was in office.

Harris is on a campaign swing through Iowa with stops in Central Iowa on the Thursday.