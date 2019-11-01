In Dubuque, two men seek to fill Kate Larson's vacant council seat

In Dubuque, two men are looking to fill Kate Larson's vacant ward three council seats.

Danny Sprank and Phil Atkinson both live on the north end and would like to give back to their community.

Sprank is interested in bringing affordable, quality housing to the area. He believes there's an opportunity for that on the Central Avenue corridor.

"It’d be great if we could get a grocery store in our neighborhood. We need an economical grocery store that people can afford to go to," Sprank said.

Sprank also placed importance on seeing work begin on the old Brewing and Malting building on Jackson St.

TV9 asked Sprank about City Manager Mike Van Milligen's performance. It came under question when the council discussed his contract in closed sessions in August. Sprank says he has no grievance with the city manager.

"He's been in the job a very long time and to find somebody's who's just got us the All American City award for the fifth time, that's some big shoes to fill," he said.

Atkinson says Van Milligen has done many great things for the city. However, Atkinson says some voters have told him that they don't agree with Van Milligen's salary, which is around $225,000.

He said, "he's performed fairly well in certain circumstances. I'd like to see some more justification for his pay. That's the biggest concern that a lot of people have had.">

If elected, Atkinson would like to change the city ordinance to allow leashed pets in city parks. He is also interested in finding a location for an additional dog park.

Atkinson said improving the city's construction schedule is also a big priority for him.

"I’d like to see those (projects) completed before we start the next five or six. Because it’s just a nightmare driving from one end of town to the other," he said.

For voting information, visit Dubuque County's website.