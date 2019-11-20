In Dubuque, Paramount requests access to system that changes traffic lights

A private ambulance company in Dubuque wants to use the city's traffic preemption service called Opticom which allows first responders to change traffic lights in emergency situations.

A Dubuque firetruck goes through an intersection in Dubuque on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Allison Wong/KCRG)

Paramount Ambulance wrote a letter to the Dubuque City Council requesting it to direct the fire chief to rewrite the preemption policy. Currently, the policy states only the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department and other non-profit or governmental agency services are allowed to apply for use of the system.

Maria Ney, the owner of Paramount, said she doesn't understand why the policy specifically excludes private or for-profit companies.

“It’s discriminatory," Ney said. "Why are they excluding a private, for-profit service? We provide the same services, we transport patients, we’re here to serve our community.”

Steines said he recently re-wrote this policy because he had many agencies outside of the city of Dubuque requesting access to the system.

"We were also getting people who were calling us, asking to get their device turned on without actually asking, they were kind of demanding when are you going to turn on our Opticom," Steines said.

Ney also has an issue with the policy stating, "preemption may be used by ambulances in-bound to Dubuque hospitals only," because Paramount transports many patients to hospitals out of town.

"It just seems not fair and discriminatory against my company," Ney said.

The council accepted Paramount's letter and directed the city staff to have discussions. Steines said there will be a few logistics to figure out.

“We have to have a way to be able to make sure that the people that are using it, are using it properly and using it for its intended purpose," Steines said.

Steines said that could be difficult to do with Paramount because the city doesn't have access to its calls, the nature of those calls, and the volume of calls they have on any given day.

“We’re trying to figure out how we can collect the data, for instance, from a private company that doesn’t have the transparency that public agencies have," Steines explained.

Ney insisted Paramount would work with the city.

"We’ll work with them on quality assurance, we’ll monitor. We monitor our calls on a daily basis as it is," Ney said. "We have no problem with them monitoring that. I don’t think that’s an issue that is even a valid one.”

Steines said there's no timeline for when discussions could happen.