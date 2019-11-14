In Dubuque, Central Express event gets people to Central Ave. with holiday shopping

A Dubuque event is helping people shop locally for the holidays while also bringing people into an underserved part of town.

Dubuque Main Street has an initiative called the Potential on Central to revamp the Central Avenue corridor. As part of that initiative, they created the Central Express to get people in the area for some holiday shopping.

Michaela Freiburger, a program specialist with Dubuque Main Street, says the Central Express is happening through December 21st. She's filled vacant storefronts with local businesses and entrepreneurs.

"On Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, we have 10 storefronts that are filled with over 24 entrepreneurs and they will be showcasing what their work is," she said.

The stores are located between 14th and 22nd streets. This just kicked off last weekend, and Freiburger said it's already shaping up to be a success.

She said, "We saw a lot of people walking in droves from storefront to storefront to see what was offered along the corridor. Now we have a little bit of snow on the ground that makes it much more of the holiday season to enjoy."

Freiburger hopes this event will encourage people to open shop in this area permanently and make other changes.

"We want to see facade improvements. We want to see upper story renovation for housing, and also we have some loans that are offered through Dubuque Main Street through our Dubuque Main Street loan pool, that we want to incentivize people to take part of," Freiburger said.

While this event is getting businesses into these vacant storefronts, it's also benefiting the businesses that are here all the time. Henry Matthiessen, owner of the Stoned Art Studio on Central and 18th, just opened up shop in the area.

“I sell my photography, pieces of my photography. So my space here is so I can pull my customers and followers here," he said.

Matthiessen enjoys the Central Express event and says it's brought in a steady flow of customers. He encourages people to stop by.

He said, “Plan on spending a few hours because you can meander through. I mean there’s a lot going on here and it’s not an in-the-door-and-dash type of mood that’s going on here.”

There will be other events happening on Central in conjunction with Central Express. Learn more here.