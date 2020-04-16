Improvements at the Chaplain Schmitt Island Veterans Memorial begin next week

An improvement project at the Chaplain Schmitt Island Veterans Memorial in Dubuque plans to start next week.

The project is valued at $3.2 million and will last until May of 2021.

In preparation for the improvements, all memorials are being temporarily removed. They will be preserved, protected and re-installed after the project is complete. The project's goal Is to honor all veterans by "unifying and enhancing" all memorials.

The Dubuque Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be relocated to be incorporated at the new site. They will also be improving seating, creating space for additional memorials, and improvements to the pond.

A new memorial for Chaplin Schmitt will be created at the new site. It will contain a decorative swirling concrete path that continues into an elevated boardwalk from the Veterans Memorial Plaza to the pond. A sculpture called, "Skyward" will be at the end of the boardwalk and at night colorful lighting will be used to honor veterans.