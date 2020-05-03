Improv group shifts to online show, fundraises for charity

Matt Jansen, an eastern Iowa comedian has shifted his talents to the virtual world. Before the pandemic started, he and his improv group would normally perform live in downtown Cedar Rapids.

“What if we tried, you know, doing it over zoom and streaming it somewhere?" Jansen asked his group.

Jansen & the group still wanted to perform in this time and then took things a step further, making an event that would benefit a greater cause.

“You feel helpless," Jansen said. "What do I do, what can I do, what difference can I make?"

Jansen, using his background in video technology, decided to keep the show going but on a virtual platform. The live-streamed improv show, called "Isolation Improv Live", gathers donations that are then sent to HACAP, the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, and their food reservoir.

“We all need a little laughter in our life right now and so bringing that laughter in a way to raise some money to help us out is just a great way to bring the awareness to what we are doing in," said Director Kim Guardado.

After just two shows, each on a Saturday night, Jansen and his group raised more than $2,300 while will create thousands of meals.

“If you donate one dollar, that might feed a family fo a couple days," Jansen said. "You can donate five and it might feed them for a week. It might seem small but it can make a big difference to those people.”

