ImOn offering free Wi-Fi at another location in Dubuque

ImOn Communications has added another location offering free Wi-Fi in Dubuque.

The new location is the parking lot at W 3rd Street and Main Street in downtown Dubuque and from street parking in that area.

ImOn said the new location was added because the other locations where they were offering free Wi-Fi, the Mystique Ice Arena and The Five Flags Center, are both closed due to the pandemic.

CEO of ImOn Patrice Carroll said the new location should have ample outdoor space for safe social distancing.

“It’s so important during these unprecedented times that all of our community residents have safe access to the Internet, so they can access available resources,” Carroll said.