ImOn expanding free community Wi-Fi locations in Cedar Rapids

ImOn Communications is expanding its list of free community Wi-Fi locations.

The new locations include the area around the parking lot on the east side of Jane Boyed Community House and Hidder Park on 14th Ave SE in Cedar Rapids.

The rest of the free community Wi-Fi locations are NewBo City Market, McGrath Amphitheatre, the Ladd Library on Williams Blvd. SW, the downtown area of Cedar Rapids, as well as Guthridge, Tucker and Clark Parks in Hiawatha and the Ped Mall in Iowa City.

The free Wi-Fi should be accessible outside, while customers remain in their vehicles, to enable social distancing.