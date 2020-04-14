ImOn adds two more free community Wi-Fi locations in Cedar Rapids

ImOn Communications announced Tuesday it has added two more Cedar Rapids locations to its list of free community Wi-Fi areas.

Green Square Park in the downtown area and the Cedar Rapids Ladd Library at 3750 Williams Blvd SW join NewBo City Market, McGrath Amphitheatre and the downtown area of Cedar Rapids as locations offering free Wi-Fi.

Additionally, Guthridge, Tucker and Clark Parks in Hiawatha and Iowa City's Ped Mall also have free Wi-Fi.

ImOn CEO Patrice Carroll said these locations offer parking and ample outdoor space so people can maintain social distancing while accessing the internet.