Bill to legalize weed in Illinois could be filed by April 29

A bill to legalize marijuana in Illinois could be filed as early as April 29, according to ABC affiliate WQAD in the Quad Cities.

Supporters said the bill could be one of the first issues lawmakers talk about when they come back from spring break.

Illinois has already legalized marijuana use for certain medical conditions under a 2013 pilot program.

In 2016, lawmakers decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana, meaning monetary fines but no jail time.

Lawmakers said they want to legalize it for adults entirely.

Illinois' governor said he supports the idea.