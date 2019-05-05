Illinois volunteer firefighter killed in the line of duty Sunday

A southern Illinois firefighter was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Franklin County Emergency Management office, firefighter Kody Vanfossan died fighting a multi-alarm commercial fire in Christopher.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Kody’s family, friends and fellow members of the Christopher Fire Department,” the department said in its Facebook post.

Kody was a volunteer firefighter with the department.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency sent crews to the city to assist and support the community.



