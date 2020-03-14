Illinois virus cases climb to 64; more regions affected

The number of Illinois coronavirus cases rose to 64 from 46 as residents with the illness emerged in central and southern regions of the state.

The director of the state health department says the number of Illinois cases should "increase dramatically" as results come in from private labs. The new cases include people in Woodford, Cumberland and St. Clair counties.

Just a few days before the election, DuPage County relocated 17 polling places to the county fairgrounds in Wheaton in response to COVID-19. The Illinois Tollway says drivers must pay electronically and stop using cash in order to protect themselves and workers at toll booths.