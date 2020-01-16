Illinois task force wants schools to stop using "Homecoming Queen" and "Prom King"

A special task force in Illinois said public schools should stop using some traditional terms that could make some students feel excluded.

Terms like "Homecoming Queen" and "Prom King" are among the names mentioned in the report, according to ABC television station WQAD.

The report is a recommendation to Illinois Governor JB-Pritzker.

It suggests different ways teachers can address groups of students that don't associate behaviors with a gender. Many of the suggestions reiterate state and federal law