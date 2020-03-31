Illinois man who honored first responders with American flags dies

A man who honored first responders by placing American flags on funeral routes has died.

Larry Eckhardt has placed nearly half a million flags around the U.S. to honor fallen service members, police officers, and firefighters. Eckhardt has been battling throat cancer and it recently took a turn for the worst. (KWQC)

Larry Eckhardt, also known as 'the Flagman' died Tuesday at the age of 63, according to a post on his caretaker's Facebook page. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 before suffering from vocal cord paralysis.

In 2006, Eckhardt, of Little York, Illinois, started placing flags along funeral routes to honor first responders. He received the same honor when he traveled back to Little York after spending a month in Iowa City for hospice care.