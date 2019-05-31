Illinois man drives to Iowa to turn self in for alleged murder-for-hire plot

An Illinois man is in jail, for allegedly trying to hire a hitman near Des Moines.

Johnston police say 23-year-old A.J. Hernandez tried to find someone to kill his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, according to KCCI.

Investigators said this was over a custody battle over the girlfriend's child. Hernandez allegedly reached out to two people on social media, asking them to make the child's father quote "disappear forever."

"They shared a child, as you know that can be emotional at times, and the defendant in this case just took it too far," said Johnston Police Lt. Johnston Police.

Hernandez drove from Illinois to Iowa to turn himself in to police Wednesday. He's now charged with soliciting to commit murder.