Illinois governor orders schools closed due to coronavirus

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 starting Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Pritzker announced his decision Friday in Chicago where more than 355,000 public school students will be affected. Statewide, nearly 2 million students will not be returning to the classroom for two weeks. Other states and large cities took similar steps to shut down schools this week over COVID-19 concerns.

Illinois officials also reported an additional 14 cases of people who had tested positive for the virus on Friday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 46.