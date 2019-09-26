Illinois brewing company to name beer "Iowa Legend" in honor of Carson King

An Illinois beer company is supporting an Iowa State fan who apologized for controversial tweets posted in 2012 after raising more than $1 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Courtesy: WQAD

Carson King quickly rose to fame for inadvertently starting a fundraiser for the hospital. At the Sept. 13 Cy-Hawk football game in Ames, he showed a sign asking for beer money on ESPN.

After receiving thousands of dollars of donations in his Venmo account, he announced he would give the money to the children's hospital. Anheuser-Busch and Venmo offered to match whatever King raised.

But on Tuesday, Anheuser-Busch announced it severed its ties with King after a Des Moines Register reporter found two tweets King posted in 2012 that were reportedly offensive.

Though King apologized before the Register published its article, Anheuser-Busch said it did not want to be associated with him anymore.

Anheuser-Busch still plans to donate more than $350,000 to the children's hospital.

To reaffirm, we stand by our commitment to match the donations raised through the end of the month for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 25, 2019

Venmo said it would move forward with its donation, as well.

King's fans quickly came to his defense, criticizing the Register for its article and Anheuser-Busch for its actions.

In response, Geneseo Brewing Company in Illinois said it will be tapping a new pilsner in King's honor, called "Iowa Legend." In a release posted to Facebook Wednesday, Head Brewer Glenn Cole said "We are appalled at the actions taken by the Des Moines Register and the Anheuser-Busch” company.

"They were really quick to judge his character by a statement he made that mimicked a popular TV show when he was 16," Cole said. "To judge somebody that way is just not right. "

The Des Moines Register's exectuive director said the reporter found the tweets while doing a background check for a profile story, and decided to publish them in order to be more transparent.

Governor Kim Reynolds declared Sept. 25 Carson King day in the state.

Station WQAD reports “Iowa Legend” will be tapped on Thursday at GBC, located at 102 South State Street in Geneseo.

Senator Joni Ernst (R) tweeted out her support for Carson King saying, "Let’s continue to find ways to be a nation united, rather than divided."