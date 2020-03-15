Illinois Governor: All bars, restaurants to close to dine-in patrons

Illinois Gov. J.B. is ordering all bars and restaurants in the state to close to dine-in patrons starting Monday night, March 16 through March 30 as part of an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Pritzker’s action Sunday came in reaction to crowds that filled restaurants and bars Saturday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Pritzker said young people could be carriers of coronavirus, even though they have no symptoms.

Noting every decision being made is hard because of their impact on the public and businesses, he added the time for persuasion and public appeals is over.