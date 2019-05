A man is in custody after what police are calling a burglary gone wrong in Moline.

Police tell KCRG sister station KWQC a man mishandled a stolen gun when it went off and injured his hand.

Officials said the man was in a garage without permission before he was caught by police.

Police say 18-year-old Derek J. Baustian, of Moline, was arrested Monday and charged. His bond has been set at $100,000.