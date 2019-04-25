Illegal U-turn causes early morning crash on I-80, troopers say

Five people were taken to the hospital following two crashes early Thursday morning on I-80 near the exit for Tiffin.

Around 2:30 a.m., Iowa State Patrol said Douglas Walker, 39, of Conesville, Iowa, made a U-turn from I-80 west to I-80 east after missing the offramp to southbound Highway 218. Walker allegedly used a crossover that had a 'no U-turn' sign.

As he made the cross, he was broadsided in the driver's side by Luke Flickinger, 19, of St. Charles, Iowa. Both vehicles flipped and landed on their roofs.

Walker was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Flickinger and two other people were driven to the hospital by ambulance. There's no word on their conditions.

As crews were investigating, a semi rear-ended another semi that was waiting in stopped traffic on westbound I-80. Richard Ross, 63, of Colfax, Iowa, who was driving the semi that caused the crash had to be cut out of his truck. He was taken to UIHC. There's no update on his condition.

Traffic was rerouted for about three hours.

State patrols said both crashes are still under investigation.