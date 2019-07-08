Identities released in officer-involved shooting in Leon

Authorities have released additional information about a weekend officer-involved shooting in southern Iowa, including the identities of those involved.

John Thomas, an officer with the Leon Police Department (Courtesy: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation)

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, at around 3:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, John Thomas, a police officer with the Leon Police Department, pulled over a vehicle driven by Patrick Bauer, 55, of Marshfield, Missouri. During the stop, Bauer got out of his car and approached Thomas, who was seated in his patrol car.

Bauer then sprayed Thomas with mace, a chemical agent. Thomas responded by firing multiple shots from his handgun, at least one of which hit Bauer.

Thomas was treated and released at the scene. Bauer was taken to a Des Moines-area hospital where he was originally said to be in critical condition. An update on his condition was not available.

No video recordings of the incident are available to Iowa DCI investigators at this time, as neither the officer nor his patrol car were outfitted with cameras.

The Iowa DCI is continuing its investigation and will submit its findings to the Decatur County Attorney's Office. Thomas is currently on paid administrative leave.