Ideas for peach season

Peaches are a favorite summer fruit for many and it is easy to see why. Peaches are juicy, sweet and full of nutrition. Peaches are great just by themselves or can be incorporated into delicious recipes.

Buy:

Look for plump, vibrant fruits without bruises or wrinkles. Gently squeeze the area near the top. If it gives slightly, the peach is ripe. If it's firm, it's not quite there yet but will store longer.

Store:

Keep at room temperature, stem side down, in a single layer to avoid bruising. Once peaches are fully ripe, they can be refrigerated up to a week.

Eat:

To extend the window for fresh eating, select peaches at various stages of ripeness, eating the ripest ones first. If fruit ripens before you're ready to eat it, peel and slice peaches to freeze for later.

Fruit Kabobs with Honey-Peach Dipping Sauce

All you need:

• 1/4 cup light sour cream

• 1 container (6 oz) fat-free Anderson Erickson™ peach yogurt

• 2 tbsp Hy-Vee honey

• 2 peaches, cut into chunks, divided

• 12 strawberries, stems removed, divided

• 24 red grapes, divided

• 4 kiwi, peeled and sliced into 1/2-inch slices, divided

All you do:

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together sour cream, yogurt and honey until smooth. Set aside.

2. On each of 6 wooden skewers, alternately thread peach chunks, strawberries, grapes and kiwi slices.

3. Serve kabobs with peach mixture.

Nutrition information per serving: 130 Calories, Carbohydrate 30g, Dietary Fiber 5g, Total Fat 1g, Sodium 25mg.

Daily nutritional values: 8% vitamin A, 150% vitamin C, 10% calcium, 4% iron.

Serves 6.

Peach Coconut Mojito Mocktail

All you need:

• 1 ripe yellow peach

• 1 lime

• 10 mint leaves

• 1 and ½ cups Naked Juice Coconut Water

• 1 cup sparkling water (plain or lime flavored)

All you do:

1. Slice the peach into pieces, removing the pit and using a knife to remove its skin.

2. Cut the lime into 8 wedges.

3. In each glass, muddle half of the sliced and skinned peach pieces with 5 mint leaves and 2 lime wedges. Do your best to smash the peach up (this will impart the flavor).

4. Add ice to each glass and top with ¾ of a cup of coconut water and ½ cup sparkling water.

5. Stir gently. Garnish with additional lime wedges, peach, and mint.

Serves 2.

Source: www.uprootkitchen.com

Grilled Cake and Peaches

All you need:

• 1 cup balsamic vinegar

• 4 wedges angel food cake, each 1 inch thick

• 2 peaches, halved and pitted

• Whipped cream

All you do:

1. Heat the balsamic vinegar in a small saucepan until it comes to a boil, and then turn the heat down to low. Let the liquid simmer until it has reduced by 75 percent, leaving a thick syrup.

2. Place the peaches on a hot (and very clean) grill and cook for 7 to 10 minutes, rotating them 45 degrees midway through for nice grill marks. After rotating, add the cake and cook until the wedges are lightly charred on both sides, about 4 minutes total. Serve each slice of cake with a grilled peach half. Drizzle with the balsamic syrup and top with a whipped cream.

Nutrition per serving: 165 calories, 3 g protein, 35 g carbohydrates, 1 g fat (0.5 g saturated),

225 mg sodium

Source: www.delish.com

Serves: 4