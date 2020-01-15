Icy roads this morning

Freezing drizzle is moving across the area this morning, making for very slick conditions and numerous crashes. Use extreme caution on your morning commute! A light glaze is still on track and most of this drizzle will be out of here by 10am or so.

This afternoon, the wind will increase and temperatures will start to fall. Plan on cold and windy conditions tonight with wind chills well below zero in all areas.

Tomorrow morning, lows will likely be down in the single digits, with sub-zero readings possible over our north.

The Friday system is still on track as well with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. That will likely last into Saturday morning.