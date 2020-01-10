Icy roads reported as winter storm pushes into Iowa

Road conditions are deteriorating as a winter storm system begins moving into the area. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for much of Eastern Iowa.

TIMING

A winter storm is moving across the Midwest into the weekend, coming in two parts.

A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow began Friday afternoon and will continue into the evening, wrapping up around midnight Friday night.

"In general, the highest chance of sleet and freezing rain will be south and east of Highway 151, with mainly snow northwest of there," said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Justin Gehrts. "Areas with a wintry mix will gradually change over to snow after 6 p.m. with southeastern Iowa changing the latest after 9 or 10 p.m."

Additional snow will start in southern Iowa late Saturday morning, spreading northward in the afternoon. That will taper off by about midnight Saturday night, Gehrts added.

SNOWFALL FORECAST

A glaze of ice is expected where there is sleet and freezing rain, with locally up to a tenth of an inch.

"A combined total snowfall accumulation of three to six inches is likely across much of the area," Gehrts said. " Locally higher totals are possible, but that would depend partly on sleet turning to snow in some areas sooner than expected. Northwest of Waterloo, one to three inches is expected."

IMPACTS

Travel will be hazardous Friday evening while mixed precipitation continues. It takes very little ice to cause dangerous driving conditions.

Even after snow ends Friday night, it will take time for road crews to help road conditions improve. While travel may get somewhat better Saturday morning, roads will become snow-covered once again in the afternoon and evening.

Strong north winds gusting over 30 mph will cause blowing snow, especially in open areas. Driving on east-west roadways may also be more difficult than usual because of the wind.

"If you choose to clear snow Saturday morning before the second round, remember that there is probably ice hidden underneath the snow," Gehrts warned. "Ice accumulations are expected to remain low enough that power outages will probably not be a widespread issue."

EXTENDED FORECAST

Another weak disturbance brings light snow Sunday evening into Sunday night, but accumulations with that look minor. A couple other chances of precipitation come Tuesday and Wednesday. Those, too, look small at this time. Much colder air is still expected to move in later next week.